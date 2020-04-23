The inmates have welcomed the programme saying it shows that government is committed in fighting the spread of the virus.

Over 1 000 prisoners have been screened and tested for COVID-19 at the Bethal Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga.

Tests were also conducted at the Mkhondo and Volksrust Correctional Centres.

The inmates have welcomed the programme saying it shows that government is committed in fighting the spread of the virus.

Health officials are conducting tests and screening for the coronavirus in different correctional facilities in the Mpumalanga province.

Hundreds of inmates are participating in the programme.

The programme of testing the inmates comes after they raised concern that they are not safe from contracting the coronavirus as prison officials go home and interact with people.

The prisoners also indicated that overcrowding is another challenge because they cannot practise social distancing.

The number of COVID-19 cases in South African prisons has risen to 114 according to the Department of Correctional Services.

But following the testing, they expressed satisfaction with government’s intervention.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga’s Correctional Department Area Commissioner, Sonnyboy Mndawe says prison officials are always taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure that everybody is safe and we don’t have any problem and doubts about this pandemic … that’s the purpose. We have engaged today in this process that all the offenders are screened including the officials”

The provincial Health Department has deployed officials across the province to conduct screening and testing.

The Health Chief Director in the Gert Sibande region, Nanana Hlatshwayo says they are ensuring that all the inmates get tested, those who will present symptoms will then be isolate them.

“We do have 1 120 offenders that we are currently screening at the Bethal Correctional Services and it’s safe to say we are also doing the screening in Volksrut Correctional Centre, as well as Mkhondo Correctional Centre in Piet Retief. And it is important to mention that if we are testing and one is presenting one or two signs we normally collect swap therefore we isolate the inmates.”

The Department of Correctional Services added that aging infrastructure and overcrowding remains big challenge.

In this video, 26 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at East London Correctional Centre: