Police in Limpopo have confirmed that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke. This brings the number of arrests to four.

One of the newly arrested suspects is believed to be a Thohoyandou-based businessman while the other is reportedly from Saselemani.

They will appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The arrests of the two suspects come just two days after the two initial suspects, Avhatakali Mulaudzi and Shumani Nemadodzi, abandoned their bail applications at Malamulele Magistrate’s Court.

The investigations by the police are still ongoing following the arrest of the businessman and another suspect.

The late mayor Maluleke was gunned down at his homestead at Xikundu village last month.

Video: Details regarding the killing of Mayor Moses Maluleke [30 July 2022]