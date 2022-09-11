ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says more police specialised units must be established to deal with serious crimes in the country.

Ramaphosa was addressing hundreds of party members and supporters at the Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

The event was part of the party’s Letsema Campaign aimed at listening to the people’s concerns regarding service delivery.

Political Analyst Lindani Hani shares more:

Ramaphosa says police must ensure that there is order in the country.

“Criminality has spread in our country and the law and order has no longer been observed. We have called upon the police, they must take their work serious, the police must set up units. We used to have units which deal with murder, robbery, the murder robbery squad was there to make sure that those who go out killing people are apprehended, we say to police set up specialised units.”

Protection of children

Ramaphosa also said government will do everything in its power to protect children from violence.

Ramaphosa visited a day care centre at Nkowankowa township outside Tzaneen in Limpopo as part of the party’s Letsema campaign.

The ANC President expressed satisfaction that some day care centres are receiving assistance from the Basic Education Department.

“We are very much happy with this crèche because now it is being assisted by Basic Education. We will do everything that we can to protect you as our young children so that we protect you from violence to protect you against those who want to harm you.”