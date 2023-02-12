Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers says more shelter is needed in the Eastern Cape where over a thousand people have been displaced by heavy rains that led to the collapse of several homes.

The Chris Hani District Municipality officials and the Eastern Cape’s Disaster Management team are still on the ground assessing the impact in Komani and surrounding areas.

Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape coordinator, Corene Conradie says, “In the one shelter there are close to 1500, that’s why they had to open a second shelter. It is four different municipalities that have been hit by the floods, it’s not just Komani, Queenstown, there’s people in the rural areas where we’ve had reports of bridges that has been collapsing, roads that have caved in.”

“One bridge we are aware connects six different villages and already in these villages it’s difficult, it’s hard life- and at the moment our trucks can’t access these villages because of the collapsed bridge,” she adds.

VIDEO: Gift of the Givers on relief that is needed as many parts of South Africa are hit by floods:

