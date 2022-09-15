The post-tea adjournment has seen the defense in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Timothy Thobane for accused 1 to 4, making revelations at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

First up, Thobane, during cross-examination of state witness Tumelo Madlala, has told the court the defense will bring a witness who will testify on how Kelly Khumalo stood to benefit from the Meyiwa’s death.

According to Thobane, a witness will be brought to testify about Khumalo being a signatory and beneficiary to a life policy taken in Meyiwa’s name, although he didn’t give details of how long before the former goalkeeper’s passing was the policy taken out.

“Let the witness come and tell the court that, because Senzo’s life policies had nothing to do with me, just like my policies had nothing to do with him,” says Madlala.

Thobane has further told the court that Meyiwa had “sexual relations” with his girlfriend and mother of his child’s sister, Zandi, during the time Zandi stayed in the same house as Meyiwa and Kelly in Mulbarton and Kelly was away for a long time.

Madlala would neither confirm nor deny this.

“I would never deny that and I would never agree because Senzo loved women.”

Madlala has further denied that on the day of the shooting, they had driven to Sandton where Meyiwa’s teammate at the time, Rooi Mahamutsa had a party, but had parked outside because Meyiwa’s wife, Mandisa Mkhize, was at the party.

“You, Senzo, Kelly, Zandi, and Mthoko went to Rooi Mahamutsa’s party in Sandton,” charges Thobane.

“A party is a party by people. Even the players can come and testify whether we were at the party,” says Madlala.

“You went to the party and when you arrived at the party all of you waited in the car outside, because Senzo’s wife, Mandisa, was there,” insists Thobane.

Madlala: “I have never attended a party. I wasn’t there.”

Thobane: “I think you misunderstood the question; the witness says he saw you outside.”

Madlala: “Those are lies. I’d be happy if that witness could come and say that. I was never there. When they picked me up, we went to buy alcohol and we went to Kelly’s house.”

Tampers flared when Madlala seemed to interrupt Thobane by asking a question, which he didn’t take kindly to, raising his voice rebuking the witness, and telling him to “behave.”

But Madlala would not cower.

“Don’t shout at time. Never do that (waving his finger).

At this point, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumala intervened.

“He is not right to interrupt you, but you cannot shout at him.”

State witness Tumelo Madlala has pointed out accused 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the two men who stormed into the home of Kelly Khumalo moments before former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Without saying whether Ntanzi was the man who pulled the trigger, Madlala says the 32-year-old from Freedom Park in Phokeng, Rustenburg, was the man whose hand Meyiwa grabbed as he pressed him against the wall in the kitchen.

“And a person you have seen before, if you meet this person again it won’t be difficult to recognise that person. And I won’t tell lies about a person. Even that person knows,” says Madlala.