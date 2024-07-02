More relief at the pumps for motorists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Motorists can expect another round of relief at the pumps. The now reconfigured Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced the latest decrease in fuel prices for this month.

As from Thursday, 93 unleaded petrol will see the biggest drop of R1.05 cents per litre, while 95 unleaded petrol will drop by 99 cents per litre cheaper.

Both grades of diesel will also decrease by 24 and 30 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 18 and 24 cents less and LP Gas will come down by 22 cents.

The Department has listed several factors behind the decreases including a stronger rand.

Last month petrol and diesel prices dropped substantially due to the local currency appreciating against the US dollar.