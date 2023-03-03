Police Minister Bheki Cele says more police officers have been deployed in Westbury in Johannesburg in a bid to fight crime and prevent gang violence.

Cele recently visited the Sophiatown Police Precinct following an escalation of gang and drug-related shootings in the Westbury and Newclare townships.

It’s reported that in the last week, six separate shooting incidents claimed the lives of two people and left eleven others injured.

Cele says specialised units have been deployed to increase the police footprint on the ground and track and trace those responsible for the rampant violence.

“We were here in October 2018 where there was almost a similar situation. We put measures in place, it has come up again. But we didn’t do proper in 2018, the community had invited more departments to be here, who will help us as the police when we come in to stabilise the situation, and then they can take it forward to sustain the stability.”

Police Minister visits crime ridden Westbury: