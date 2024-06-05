More heavy rain expected over the Garden Route

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Heavy rain is expected to hit the Garden Route and Little Karoo region of the Western Cape on Wednesday. Authorities have cautioned people living near low-lying rivers to move to higher ground to ensure their safety.

Heavy rain in the region has caused havoc, leading to flooding and rockfalls in and around Oudtshoorn, as well as several road closures.

The N12 road between Oudtshoorn and De Rust has since collapsed, while the Meiringspoort Pass is also closed after being flooded.

The alternative route is the N-9 via Willowmore or Uniondale.

To date, 17 people have been rescued in mountainous areas after being trapped by the flood waters.

The Swartberg Pass also remains closed as well as the Cango Caves.

In Knysna, the Rheenendal Road off the N2 remains closed as well.

Winter rains cause havoc in Garden Route and Little Karoo