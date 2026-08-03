More federations want Infantino out

Gianni Infantino’s FIFA presidency is on shaky ground. England’s Football Association is expected to join Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino’s re-election bid, as the backlash against his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup intensified.

FIFA proposed a plan to unlock more than four billion dollars from private investors by selling a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions, including the World Cup.

It was met with fierce resistance from stakeholders and ended in retreat on Friday.

With the idea abandoned, attention has now turned to the potential repercussions for Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA president from 2027 to 2031 faces increased scrutiny.

Wales became the first national federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino, and the English FA is expected to follow suit.

Infantino is under unprecedented pressure after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership.