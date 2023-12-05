More eyes on crime hotspots in eThekwini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal says it has repaired and upgraded its CCTV cameras in the Durban CBD. It has also installed new cameras in crime hotspots.

The municipality says this is part of its efforts to intensify safety measures in the city ahead of the holiday season.

The spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, “As eThekwini Municipality gears up to receive holidaymakers over the festive season safety measures have been intensified to ensure a safe and memorable time. This includes ensuring that the city’s closed circuit television cameras in the inner city are all operational. The project of repairing and upgrading all security cameras began in September and is now complete. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city met the targets as promised of completing repairs on all security cameras by 30 November 2023.”

Meanwhile, national government says tourist safety is a priority as the festive season approaches.

The government is focusing on safety for visitors after several tourists fell victim to crime when they inadvertently entered hotspots. Safety monitors at key tourist sites are expected to be up and operating by the 15th of the month. The Tourism Department says they’ll serve as a national traveler and victim support system and beef up security.