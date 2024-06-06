More downpours expected in the City of Cape Town

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town says more than 2000 people have been affected by flooding in several informal settlements. The electricity department is attending to weather-related power outages in several areas, as heavy rains and inclement weather continue.

Disaster Risk Management Spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, says downpours will continue throughout the day.

Affected areas include Khayelitsha, Strand, Gugulethu, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Wallacedene, Vygieskraal, Bloekombos and Hout Bay.

Humanitarian relief is being provided by Gift of the Givers, the Mustadafin Foundation and Ashraful Foundation.

Roads and Stormwater have been issuing milling and sandbags on request in certain areas.

Various roadways are flooded across the city.

The Roads and Stormwater Department is assisting with the unblocking of drains and the clearing of roadways.