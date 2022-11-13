The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says more discussions need to be held on a suitable electoral reform for the country.

Ramaphosa was delivering his closing remarks at the party’s last National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg, on Sunday.

There’s been a backlash by opposition parties against the recently passed Electoral Amendment Bill. The Bill paves the way for independent candidates to stand in national and provincial elections.

The parties argue that the amendments will not level the playing field and will disadvantage independent candidates.

Ramaphosa says debates on the matter are important for the country’s democracy. “The ANC also supports the view that any electoral system reforms must strengthen the accountability of public representatives to the people. We’ve said these must be discussed widely in our society. We’ve noted the objections from some sections of civil society to the current version of the Bill and have said that we should continue to engage on these matters.”

Coalition

The ANC leader claims that the party’s experience in coalition governments has revealed the instability caused by the running of the municipalities. He says the party’s NEC reaffirmed its principled approach towards coalition governments.

Last week, the ANC lost out to the DA when Tania Campbell was re-elected as the Mayor of Ekurhuleni – just two weeks after being ousted through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence. Campbell’s win was largely made possible by a last-minute breakdown in talks between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the ANC.

Ramaphosa says the party is guided by its manifesto. “This is based on the need to advance the achievement of our manifesto commitments, particularly, to build local democracy and service delivery but also to improve accountability to the citizens of our local government.”

Social issues

ANC president reiterates that the governing party is still committed to providing social security in light of the rising cost of living. He outlined some of the social issues the meeting deliberated on.

“These interventions include the extension of the Social relief of disaster grant until March of 2024, the temporary relief of fuel prices, the continuation of vat zero rating of key food items and the consolidation of our social security and protection system, with social grants which reach around 18 million South Africans.”

State Capture report

Ramaphosa says the party’s NEC has welcomed his submissions to Parliament on how to implement the recommendations of the State Capture Commission report.

“The meeting welcomed the work done by the sub-committees of the NEC on the various findings and recommendations of the commission. The NEC endorsed the government’s response to the commission as submitted to parliament on the 22nd of October, as a comprehensive plan to ensure that state capture never happens again.”

The President did not mention any of the more pressing matters such as the Phala-Phala and Digital Vibes matters, which were agreed to be tabled at the meeting.