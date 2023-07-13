As more countries are showing an interest in joining BRICS, this presents endless opportunities to boost trade. That’s according to the ANC Treasurer General, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. She took part in a colloquium ahead of the BRICS Political Parties Forum next week.

Several activities have been lined up as the country gears up to host the BRICS Summit next month.

BRICS has positioned itself as an anchor of the Global South. The ANC has hosted the gathering to secure support from several sectors, including business, as the BRICS summit is approaching.

ANC Treasurer General, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, addressed the meeting.

“Outside Africa and the additional countries have interest, BRICS represents about 40% of global territory and at the time 18% of global territory, 18% of trade, so BRICS can’t be ignored. It has contributed to transforming the development agenda of the world to have inclusive and have a more just world order,” says Ramokgopa.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is set to be one of the main issues.

ANC NEC member, Obed Bapela, says the African continent has felt the impact of this war.

“Definitely, the escalation of the war in Europe between Russia and Ukraine will not help as the nation, but also as the continent, particularly the impact is felt now; the cost of living has gone up due to the shortage of fertilizer in the market and hunger is on the rise,” says Bapela.

But is the ANC not concerned that Russian Federation President, Vladimir Putin’s presence may overshadow the proceedings in August?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children. Putin has denied the charges.

South Africa is also a member of the ICC and is compelled to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country.

“It has overshadowed the BRICS, but we are re-emerging with what BRICS is offering and also what are advantages of being part of the BRICS. Russia is the member and founding member of BRICS and we don’t have a right to say bring so and so and we will leave it to the Russians in terms of the composition of the delegation,” Bapela elaborates.

And for Brazil, they say this BRICS summit represents a special moment as they want to reset their foreign policy following the re-election of President Lula Da Silva.

“As you are well aware, President Lula took office in January. Brazil has been restoring our foreign policy principles here. Those commitments include international law, United Nations Charter and promotion of sustainable developments,” Brazilian Ambassador to South Africa Felix Baes de Faria explains.

The ANC has lined up several events as a build up to the main BRICS summit in August.