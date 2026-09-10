‘More could have been done to prevent Jagersfontein dam collapse’

A researcher at the University of the Free State say more could have been done to prevent the Jargersfontein mine dam wall collapse on the 11th of September 2022.

The disaster claimed three lives and destroyed more than 100 homes.

Friday marks four years since the tragedy.

In his policy review, Professor Lochner Marais highlighted that residents and mine workers detected early warning signs and voiced their concerns, yet their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Marais says instead of the tragedy being referred to as a failure, it should be documented for future reference to observe how communities respond to a crisis.

“We can’t just keep information away from people who can be harmed in the process so to a large degree. You could’ve prevented the failure if you stopped the mining in the process or you could have made the disaster less of an issue if you had a good warning system in place to warn people about what is coming. In the process and they might want to help because what we noticed was when it happened, people actually helped other people.”

Research associate, Phia van der Walt focused on the recovery of locals from the disaster and how institutions responded to restoring the dignity of people

“Also, the feeling that they had at the end, the mine implied that they are doing the people a favour by giving them these things and this is touching on the dignity of the people, this is deep, it really hurts. So, the losses, I am sure people understood what they lost but this recovery process was utterly traumatic and there was nowhere to appeal to.”