Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Jerry Skhosana has reiterated the call for women’s sports to receive adequate support and sponsorship.

The South African Football Association’s partnership with betting company Hollywood Bets has led to the 14-team Super League that gave women from all nine different provinces the chance to showcase their talents.

Skhosana says such partnerships are key to finding and developing talent.

“Hollywood Bets has contributed to the victory that Banyana has done. I mean the Hollywood Bets super league. How many players have played there that were unknown? I think that on its own, it was just a great success and I hope that Hollywood Bets and SAFA keep the relationship for a longer time.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood Bets Football sponsorship coordinator Indira Sofia Albuquerque says Banyana Banyana has made the country proud. “We are extremely proud of Banyana with the cup. It shows that what we have done or what we are creating with the super league is creating a competitive environment that is high enough for these players to go on the international stage to be able to perform.”

Recent media reports have also been looking at the total prize money for the recently crowned African champions, with figures suggesting that players could get around R400 000 each.

The money will come from the CAF championship prize money of around R9-million, and a reward from the Department of Sports worth R5.8 million.

