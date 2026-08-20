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More arrests imminent in Emmanuel Mbense murder

Police arrest by the SAPS.
  • File | Police arrest by the SAPS.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @SAPoliceService
SABC News

More arrests are believed to be imminent in the case relating to the April 2022 abduction and murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured and murdered after being falsely linked to a crime, before his body was dumped in a dam.

The continuation of the bail application of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others has been postponed to next Thursday on 27 August.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigator Nomsa Masuku was under cross-examination by the defence when the matter was postponed.

SABC News understands that a seventh suspect, who is believed to be currently abroad, is expected to be arrested soon.

Jan van Heerden, the legal representative for accused number two police officer Bhekokwakhe Sibande, also argued that his client was not at the crime scene on the night the businessman was murdered.

 

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