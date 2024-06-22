More arrests expected in Masuku fraud case

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One more person is expected to be arrested in the fraud case involving embattled Electoral Commissioner Nomsa Masuku.

Masuku, 62, was arrested on Friday and appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge, on Gauteng’s East Rand, on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

These relate to a R1.2m fraud case dating back to 2012 when she was an employee at Standard Bank.

It is alleged that during her tenure as Standard Bank’s Head of Corporate Social Programmes, Masuku transferred R 800 000 to another person’s account without authority.

It is further alleged that Masuku awarded bursaries to ineligible beneficiaries, which included family and friends, using the funds from the Adopt-A-School Scholarship Trust.

The Deputy Chairperson @IECSouthAfrica , Nomsa Masuku, appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering of R1.2 million. pic.twitter.com/M1HZhfB2ph — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) June 21, 2024

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed embezzlement charges saying the case against Masuku has been postponed allowing the State to make further arrests.

“The case was postponed to September 4, 2024 for the State to trace the outstanding suspect,” she said.

Masuku has since been released on a R20 000 bail.

IEC to monitor developments around Dr Nomsa Masuku’s R1.2m bursary fraud case: