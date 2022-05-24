The Moqhaka Municipality in the Free State has issued an apology on behalf of Executive Mayor Motloheloa Mokatsane.

This after a video of him went viral in which he uses the K-word while addressing residents who demonstrated against GBV outside the Viljoenskroon Magistrate’s Court.

The residents held demonstrations while a man accused of killing his partner and her child appeared for murder.

Municipality Spokesperson Dika Kheswa says: “The use of that word was not intended to cause any harm or intimidate any individual. It was used in the context of trying to explain the current conditions of violence in the communities where we live. It is very unfortunate that the word has been used as we really want to apologise for the use of that word to anyone who might be affected by the use of that word. We really apologise for that.”

Meanwhile, the African National Congress has since said it takes the incident seriously, adding that Mokatsane’s case will be referred to the party’s disciplinary committee.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for his axing or it will opt for a motion of confidence against him.