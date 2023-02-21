Mopping-up operations continue in the flood stricken Nkomazi Municipality in Mpumalanga. Public Works officials are among the personnel repairing the damaged infrastructure that includes roads.

Divers are still searching for four people who are still missing following the heavy rains.

The Nkomazi Municipality is one of the areas that has been hardest hit. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Thembisile Nkadimeng is visiting the area to assess the extent of the flood damage.

About 51 families were evacuated from the flooded areas and housed at an old age home in Masibekela.

“But our best measure to ensure that all our communities at least by the end of this week are reconnected back even if is temporary bridges to communities so that children can go to schools. Our police are still searching, the few fatalities that have occurred, two bodies have been recovered. There are still four people missing,” says Nkadimeng.

Nkadimeng is however, disappointed by the slow pace at fixing the three bridges connecting nearby villages such as Thambonkulu.

Meanwhile, Nkadimeng says government is working around the clock to repair the damaged infrastructure.

More than R300 million infrastructure damage has been recorded in Mpumalanga: