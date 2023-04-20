More than 130 000 community members from Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands and surrounding areas will now have access to clean water.

This follows the official opening of the Mpofana Bulk Water Scheme.

Residents have often protested on the N3 highway in the area over a lack of access to this critical resource.

Mxolisi Nxumalo died last year after he was allegedly shot by police during a community protest at Mooi River.

Nxumalo’s friend Nkululeko Cebekhulu says water is a priority for his community, after people like Nxumalo died fighting for this right.

“We were disappointed by the death of Nxumalo. Nobody was arrested. But now we are happy that at the end of the day, we will get water. Although he is no longer with us but at the end of the day, we will get water. We still miss him but nothing we can do and we regard him as our hero.”

Nxumalo and Cebekhulu are among 130 000 community members that are expected to benefit from this water project.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu says these projects will ease the burden of water shortages.

DID YOU KNOW? Greater Mpofana Bulk Water Supply Scheme in Rosetta, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. This is one of the largest rural-based infrastructure to be implemented in recent years to accelerate the access safe drinking water.#ServiceDeliveryAcceleration @Senzo_Mchunu_ pic.twitter.com/uWclmGnvPH — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) April 20, 2023

He’s emphasised that discussions are underway with Eskom to avoid the disruption of water supply to the community due to rolling blackouts.

“The only thing which is a challenge is electricity, if there is load shedding as it is happening right now it affects water supply. But we are in negotiations with Eskom which are at operational level that lets make a plan that will not affect this area. In other words, if there is load shedding but this area must not be affected so that we can fill all reservoirs and switch the electricity after these reservoirs are full, then we can supply water to the community as they don’t need any pumping.”

Residents Zanele Mkhize and Zandile Majola share their experience after living without clean water for years.

Mkhize says, “I am happy to get water after almost after six years. We have been using Jojo tanks and these Jojo tanks sometimes are not enough. We have been making calls each and every day to the officials to give us water but now, this is the thing of the past.”

Majola says, “The challenge of water, I think will not be the same as previous years. But I must say we are not sure that this water scheme will be 100% effective.”