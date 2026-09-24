Montshioa celebrates 25 years as leader of Barolong boo Ratshidi

The Silver Jubilee Celebration is underway at Letlamoreng Dam in Mahikeng in the North West.

This is as Barolong boo Ratshidi’s Kgosi Kgotleng Montshioa celebrates reaching 25 years as their leader.

Barolong are one of Batswana’s communities which are found in different villages across South Africa and Botswana.

However, they are divided in terms of traditional leadership.

HERITAGE DAY | Visitors from Botswana say the Batswana are one people separated only by a border, as they join celebrations marking Kgosi Kgotleng Montshioa’s 25 years as leader of the Barolong booRatshidi community. pic.twitter.com/WMOv03UgHC — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026

Kgosi Kgotleng Montshioa became a paramount chief of Barolong boo Ratshidi in 2001, following the death of Kgosi Setumo Montshioa in July 2000.

Some of the guests from Mahikeng and surrounding areas are trickling in, as preparations are underway.

Amongst those who are expected to attend the celebration are members of the provincial legislature, Premier Lazarus Mokgosi and some community members from Botswana.

Some friends of Kgosi Jeff Montshioa in Botswana say they are delighted to be part of his 25-year celebration.

They say celebrating heritage in Mahikeng is to encourage young people to know and preserve their culture.

” Culture is very important that we teach our children so that there is continuity, and if we do not, culture will vanish.”

VIDEO | Borolong Leadership | Kgosi Kgotleng Monsthioa marks 25 years as traditional leader