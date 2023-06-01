Zimbabweans will go to the polls on the 23rd of August this year. Many Zimbabweans in the diaspora will be going back to their country to vote.

However, others say they won’t be able to travel back home to cast their ballots. Zimbabweans in the country have mixed feelings on what to expect.

Ordinary people in Harare in Zimbabwe had this to say.

“I am feeling well because the date has come out and I am prepared to go and vote,” says a Zimbabwean.

“Since ZANU PF is always winning and it has always been winning, I think the best is that the budget for the elections should be used to channel to poor people, people on the streets,” another Zimbabwean explains.

“Yes, I do believe in elections but I think they should be fair this time,” a Zimbabwean said.

“No not at all because the elections in Zimbabwe are not fair,” a Zimbabwean elaborates.