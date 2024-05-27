Mondeor voters frustrated at delayed opening of voting station

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Discontent among senior citizens in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg, erupted this morning as they harshly criticised the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the delayed opening of a voting station.

Eligible voters who applied for special votes will cast their ballots today and tomorrow.

The delay was attributed to the late delivery of voting materials.

The scene at the Mondeor Recreation Centre was marked by frustration and anger, despite the queue being relatively short.

An hour after the station was scheduled to open at 09:00, no voting had taken place.

Harried officials attempted to placate the agitated voters, but their efforts were in vain.

The situation highlighted a clear disconnect between the voters and IEC officials.

The presiding officer at the voting station explained that the voting materials had finally arrived and officials were in the process of preparing them for use.

Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, there are just over 288 000 special votes taking place in the Eastern Cape over the next two days.

The IEC in the province has also stated that there has been an increase of 88 000 special votes compared to 2021.

One of the areas where special votes are currently under way is the Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha.

VIDEO | Voters slowly arriving to cast their special votes in Gqeberha:

-Report by Clive Govender