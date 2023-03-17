The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has reassured South Africans that their planned shutdown march on Monday will be peaceful.

The federation has reiterated that their demonstration will not be marred by violence and there is no agenda of violence against society.

Hosting a media briefing earlier on Friday, the federation’s General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says they will not tolerate any form of intimidation including the robbing of citizens, and have urged the protests to be peaceful.

“Monday is a shut down and this is the point we must emphasise now, And this is the point that we must emphasize now, if you have an agenda of throwing stones or petrol bombs, or burning property or damaging infrastructure you are not one of us. Our demonstration must be peaceful and the communicated message is that we are not the barbarians that they are painting us to be. It has to be a peaceful demonstration.”

Saftu says it will be joining the EFF national shutdown set for the 20th of March: Vavi

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) will update the nation on safety and security measures in place, in light of a protest planned for Monday.

‘No repeat of July 2021 unrest’

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged officers to avoid a repeat of the July 2021 unrest during the planned National Shutdown on Monday.

Addressing police and other law enforcement personnel in Johannesburg, Cele has implored the police to protect any South African who wants to go to work.

He has also called on them to ensure there are no roadblocks, no looting of shops, and business owners are not intimidated or forced into closing their businesses.

He has instructed that police vans be put on standby to ensure those who break the are sent to jail.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola urged the men and women in blue to exercise restraint but instructed them to use minimum force to restore order if the protestors get out of line.

VIDEO: Cele says there will be high police deployment at EFF protest:

