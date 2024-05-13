Moment of silence as George building collapse death toll reaches 26

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The George Municipality says residents in the area and most parts of the country will observe a moment of silence just after two-o’clock this afternoon.

This is in honour of 26 workers who lost their lives when a partially-built building collapsed a week ago. Municipality spokesperson Nadine May says 55 of the 81 workers have been recovered, 13 are currently in hospital and 26 others are still unaccounted for.

May says they are still experiencing difficulties with obtaining accurate names for the identification purposes of those who died and are still missing. She’s urged families who have lost contact with their loved ones to go to the George Civic Centre.

George Building Collapse | A week since incident, authorities call for moment of silence at 14.09