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Molefe, Msibi posed as state officials in spy tech deal: Chaskalson

Evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 18, 2026.
  • Evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 18, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson says the murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe, late taxi boss Mswazi Msibi and businessman Steve Motsumi were allegedly purporting to represent the state in dealings involving the sale and procurement of “grabber” technology.

Chaskalson told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria that communications extracted from Msibi’s cellphone suggested that the three men presented themselves as representatives of the South African state when engaging with foreign suppliers.

He says that Msibi, Motsumi, and Molefe appeared to be involved in efforts to market or sell surveillance and jamming technology to the government of Eswatini.

Chaskalson says it was not clear whether any deal was ultimately concluded.

He says, “Whether or not they are managing to sell the technology to a foreign state, they presumably can also have access to it for their own purposes. They are able to deal with the providers of this technology. They are being invited to sign contracts with the providers of this technology, in the case of Invasys, on the basis that they represent the South African state.”

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