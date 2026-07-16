Mokwele’s appointment was an ‘attempt to capture Crime Intelligence’

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard claims that the appointment of Dineo Mokwele as a Crime Intelligence Brigadier was an attempt to capture Crime Intelligence.

This is according to senior investigator at the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Brian Padayachee.

He is expected to return to the Commission for further testimony on Thursday.

Mokwele and Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and five other officers are in court over her appointment.

Padayachee has alleged to evidence leader Mahlape Sello that Mokwele’s appointment could result in the manipulation of tenders or the compromising of sensitive information.

Adv Sello: “The act that you suspected she would in time commit is the capture of state of Crime Intelligence.”

Padayachee: “Yes.”

Adv Sello: “What is that?”

Padayachee: “When you look at various appointments that were taking place within Crime Intelligence for a specific purpose and a specific reason from the flow out of the other investigations. That people were being brought in and appointed for specific reasons to be compliant with. It [is] those particular reasons [that it] would actually be unlawful.”

The commission also questioned Padayachee on whether a complaint lodged by Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams justified a corruption investigation into Mokwele’s appointment.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi put it to Padayachee that the complaint appeared to relate more to a human resources dispute than a criminal offence.

She further argued that Adams’ affidavit contained no allegations of corruption, but instead raised concerns about the appointment process.

Proceedings are expected to resume at 9:30 on Thursday morning.

Madlanga Commission | Day 140 wrap with Canny Maphanga