The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member Nomvula Mokonyane has called on the Mineral Resources Department to expropriate abandoned mines for the benefit of communities.

She was speaking to the media outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court ahead of the appearance of 81 illegal miners, arrested following the gang-rape of eight women last month.

None of the suspects have been linked to the rape incident. However, they are facing charges relating to the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mokonyane says expropriating abandoned mines can help to reduce youth unemployment.

She says, “Expose us to the licenses, show us who the absent landlord is. Issue a notice to say X if you are not going to present yourself, we are going to expropriate. It is how quickly you do it. Let DMR expropriate for public good.”

VIDEO: Interview with Nomvula Mokonyane:



Last month, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for the establishment of a unit to tackle violent crimes amid the alleged robbery and rape of the eight women in Krugersdorp.

Malema called for the jailing of the perpetrators and the reclaiming of South Africa’s now unsafe streets.

Malema was speaking at the party’s ninth anniversary celebrations in Mangaung in the Free State.

“Between January and March, 11 000. Imagine if its 11 000 per quarter, what’s going to happen in this 2022? All women in this South Africa will be raped by December if we don’t do something about it. Let us confront the rapists, let us find the rapists and the time is now. There will never be another time to reclaim the streets of South Africa. Let’s make sure that there is a proper unit to deal with violent crimes.”

Malema addresses EFF supporters:

