Mokonyane urges ANC members to accept finalised candidate lists

African National Congress (ANC) First Deputy Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane has called on party members to accept that the candidate lists have been concluded, acknowledging that not everyone will be happy with the selection.

Speaking at the Free State Manifesto launch at the Grassland Community Hall in Bloemfontein, Mokonyane says the ANC is the first to acknowledge its challenges and warmly embrace members who highlighted concerns.

The 1st DSG Cde Nomvula Mokonyane addressed a packed and energised ANC Free State Manifesto Rally in Mangaung, where thousands of ANC supporters came together in a powerful display of unity, commitment and confidence in the road ahead. From the stage to the ground, the message… pic.twitter.com/rMtr4dpTxy — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) August 30, 2026

Disgruntled ANC members demonstrated their dissatisfaction during the launch, holding placards and accusing the party of factionalism and expressing unhappiness over the selection of candidates in certain wards.

Mokonyane says organisational discipline is key to the party’s centralism.

“I am happy with the protests. That’s the beauty of the ANC. We didn’t chase them away we called them forward. Communication will happen. Remember we go to people’s houses and ask them to vote for us, now they know we are here, so we cannot turn them back. It’s only the ANC that does that,” she says.

THE ANC IS EVERYWHERE ⚫️🟢🟡 ANC First Deputy Secretary-General Cde Nomvula Mokonyane is in Mangaung, Free State, where communities have come out in their numbers to rally behind the #ANCManifesto2026 and affirm the ANC as their party of choice.#LetsBuildBetterCommunities… pic.twitter.com/NQLodDp5R8 — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) August 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the party’s Youth League chairperson Junior Lehlehla says it is time for everyone, especially the children of ANC executive members to volunteer and contribute to the movement.

Lehlehla expresses his concern that whilst some executive members’ families live lavishly, ordinary citizens continue to work hard for the party. He says the party’s youth league has seen a growing interest among students, with more young people showing an intention to vote in the upcoming local government elections.

“We don’t the see families of those who are benefiting going to canvas and voting for the ANC. Voluntarism is not about anyone who is poor or does not have work. It is for everyone who is part of the ANC or those who have a love for the ANC,” he adds.

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