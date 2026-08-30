Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Mokonyane urges ANC members to accept finalised candidate lists

  • African National Congress (ANC) First Deputy Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @MYANC
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC) First Deputy Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane has called on party members to accept that the candidate lists have been concluded, acknowledging that not everyone will be happy with the selection.

Speaking at the Free State Manifesto launch at the Grassland Community Hall in Bloemfontein, Mokonyane says the ANC is the first to acknowledge its challenges and warmly embrace members who highlighted concerns.

Disgruntled ANC members demonstrated their dissatisfaction during the launch, holding placards and accusing the party of factionalism and expressing unhappiness over the selection of candidates in certain wards.

Mokonyane says organisational discipline is key to the party’s centralism.

“I am happy with the protests. That’s the beauty of the ANC. We didn’t chase them away we called them forward. Communication will happen. Remember we go to people’s houses and ask them to vote for us, now they know we are here, so we cannot turn them back. It’s only the ANC that does that,” she says.

Meanwhile, the party’s Youth League chairperson Junior Lehlehla says it is time for everyone, especially the children of ANC executive members to volunteer and contribute to the movement.

Lehlehla expresses his concern that whilst some executive members’ families live lavishly, ordinary citizens continue to work hard for the party. He says the party’s youth league has seen a growing interest among students, with more young people showing an intention to vote in the upcoming local government elections.

“We don’t the see families of those who are benefiting going to canvas and voting for the ANC. Voluntarism is not about anyone who is poor or does not have work. It is for everyone who is part of the ANC or those who have a love for the ANC,” he adds.

RELATED VIDEO | LGE 2026 | Priorities and promises of the ANC manifesto

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News