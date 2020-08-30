Mokonyane was implicated in the testimony of former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer, Angelo Agrizzi.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will resume on Monday morning. The Commission will hear Bosasa related evidence from former Minister of Water and Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane and her personal assistant, Sandy Thomas.

Mokonyane was implicated in the testimony of former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer, Angelo Agrizzi, who claimed that Mokonyane received cash bribes among other things to secure lucrative government tenders and to shield the company from criminal prosecution.

However, Mokonyane says she did not personally benefit from Bosasa’s community social investment programmes.

In the video below, is the PART 1 of last week;s State Capture proceedings:

She was responding to questioning at the Commission of Inquiry regarding the allegations Agrizzi made against her.

Agrizzi told the commission last year that Bosasa used to buy Mokonyane large supplies of alcohol and meat for her Christmas gatherings. He said the company also used to cater for her birthday parties and the funerals of her loved ones.

Mokonyane says food supplies were only delivered to her house once.

“There was one instance where they brought things because the Kagiso Community Hall was under reconstruction and then the food was collected… everything. And the women in Kagiso… as they normally did, including veterans, they had their own big pots and own stoves. They came and cooked and the following day everybody had a feast. That is the only time.”

In the video below, appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture:

Meanwhile, the commission says, in adherence to measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, strict social distancing protocols will be observed.