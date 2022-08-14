African National Congress NEC Member Nomvula Mokonyane has confirmed that some accreditation name tags at the ANC North West elective Conference in Rustenburg are fake.

Some delegates threatened to collapse the conference after the discovery of the tags. Addressing the media at the conference, Mokonyane, says this demonstrates an improvement in the party’s security system…

“We can confirm that these ones are not our tags because they do not have the features, we’ve got a three way verification of a tag of this conference. So people might have thought they can go and clone our cards, our tags but this tag and this tag are not the same. So even with the ones that have been circulated of one individual with more than 15 tags, one reality is that even when you go and vote you cant come back because the system itself clocks you once.”

Voting delayed at ANC North West Provincial Conference, claims of bogus delegates levied The ANC North West Provincial conference will adjourn later on Sunday evening after the election of the top five provincial executive members.

Currently delegates are voting for their provincial leadership with Premier Bushy Maape and former ANC MP Nono Maloyi squaring up for the provincial chair position.

The conference is expected to resume again in two weeks time to elect additional members of Provincial Executive Commitee.

After being postponed three times due to a number of disputes from different branches, the ninth ANC North West Provincial conference finally sat on Friday with the hope of concluding its business on Sunday.

It started late due to a slow registration process with much of the time on Saturday lost during arguments over the adoption of credentials.

Things got worse on the final day when some delegates threatened to collapse the conference. This is because some people posing as delegates invaded the registration centre, grabbed administrators and fled with dozens of accreditation tags.

Later some people were also turned away using some of the duplicated tags.

Mokonyane has confirmed that a case has been opened with police insisting that if identified, disciplinary action will be take against the suspects.

ANC National Executive Committee member deployed in the North West, Obed Bapela, has rubbished allegations of registration rigging at the ninth ANC Provincial conference at Rustenburg, in the North West. Bapela says at the time, the credentials of delegates had already been adopted. Despite this, there are some delegates, who say they are still waiting to be accredited. Bapela says, “We are not registering new people to go to the conference. We are accrediting people that we could not issue accreditation cards yesterday after the place was broken into and the printing machine got disrupted whilst it was still printing the accreditation cards and that matter then we must safeguard the machine out of the centre and to go and reprogram it the whole night yesterday.”