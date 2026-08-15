Mokonyane condemns killing of ANC councillor Sibusiso “Khekhe” Khwela

African National Congress (ANC)’s first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has condemned the killing of eThekwini councillor Sibusiso “Khekhe” Khwela, saying political violence should not be tolerated.

Mokonyane was speaking at Khwela’s funeral in Klaarwater, west of Durban, where she delivered the eulogy.

The 59-year-old Ward 17 councillor was gunned down in his office last week.

The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) is investigating the murder, but no arrests have been made and the motive remains unknown.

Speakers paid tribute to Khwela for his dedication in serving his community and party.

Mokonyane has urged serving and former ANC councillors to work together with integrity in honour of Khwela’s legacy.

“He was a community worker; various sectors that are represented here paid tribute to someone that they believe they still needed him. Only through us having credible councillors reclaiming eThekwini we can have characters like comrade Khekhe multiplying,” adds Mokonyane.-Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi

VIDEO | Funeral service for slain ANC councillor Sibusiso “Khekhe” Khwela