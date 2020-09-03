She has also asked to be excused from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture after today due to ill health.

Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has again refuted having a birthday party at the Victorian Guest House in Krugersdorp West of Johannesburg, saying it was just a private dinner. Victoria Guesthouse owner Frederick Coetzee testified how his guesthouse accommodated a function for Mokonyane’s 40th birthday in 2003, which Bosasa paid for.

“The plan was to have a private dinner as the family; so upon arrival then there were people. I couldn’t identify Agrizzi there, I mean he’s white he would’ve been outstanding. And it was a sit down dinner and I then stood up and thanked everybody I thanked my family, I did also say this was indeed a surprise and I never even knew anyone who made any contribution and that was it and I left,” Mokonyane testified.

Mokonyane is testifying on the Bosasa related evidence and is responding to issues that have arisen since her last appearance in July.

She also raised concerns about the leaking of evidence of some witnesses implicating her.

Mokonyane’s lawyer Laurence Hodes also said she wants to apply to cross examine former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Mokonyane testified in July on Bosasa related matters and disputed the testimony of Bosasa’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi that his company arranged the funeral of her son and that she received R50 000 a month to secure lucrative contracts for Bosasa.

