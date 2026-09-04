Mokatsane, Nonina renew old boxing rivalry in fourth showdown

An old rivalry will take centre stage in Bloemfontein on Saturday, when Free State boxing champion Matshidiso “Scorpion Queen” Mokatsane meets Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina for the fourth time.

The two will battle for the Free State title as part of an all-women boxing tournament organised by Queen Empire Boxing Promotions at Batho Community Hall.

The two veterans have shared the ring before, with Nonina winning twice and Mokatsane claiming victory in their first encounter in 2016.

Mokatsane knows she faces an experienced opponent but believes her own championship experience will count when they meet again.

“My plan approaching this fight is to win it because the first time like I lost twice. So, now my plan is to win. Yes, I’ve been working hard for this win. Yeah, so I can’t afford to lose it. I prepared for three weeks, knowing that Bukiwe is a former world champ. I can say it’s not going to be easy fight for me but I’m the best as well. I’m a former champ as well. Yeah, so we are both veterans,” says Mokatsane.

But Nonina is confident the result will once again go her way, arguing that changing weight divisions will not change the fighter she knows.

“It’s obvious. uMatshidiso is the same book. I’m just here to take my win and then look for the next tournaments because there are tournaments that are coming up for females also. I’m looking forward to the next tournament. This one, I’m done,” says Nonina.

The veteran also believes women boxers continue to face questions about their commercial value, despite years of competing at the highest level. She says the contradiction is particularly frustrating when sponsors are sought using the names of female fighters, but their contribution is questioned when it comes to payment.

“I still don’t have an answer even now. Only one person who said we don’t bring business. But we’ve been boxing more than 15 years, we’ve been on live on TV, but still, we don’t bring business. And then the minute they go to the department and ask for sponsors, they use our names, but still when they have to pay us, they will say we don’t bring business. So, I’m happy to see young faces,” she adds.

The fourth meeting between Mokatsane and Nonina headlines the all-women card, with the Free State title at stake.

The tournament also features a supporting bout between Emma Mohono and Namhla Mankayi.

The entrance is free for the public, and fighters face off at the Batho Community Hall in Bloemfontein, with the tournament getting underway at 2pm.