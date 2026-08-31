Mojapele praises Airlink pilots’ spectacular stadium flyover

Aviation expert Phutego Mojapele has described the low-level formation flyover by Airlink pilots over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium on Saturday as a beautiful display of the special skills possessed by South African pilots.

The flyover by two Airlink passenger jets ahead of the Springboks’ encounter with the All Blacks sparked worldwide debate over aviation safety.

[LISTEN] Aviation Analyst Phuthego Mojapele says the Airlink flyby over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium was carefully planned and safely executed despite concerns raised on social media. 🔗https://t.co/XvQDGMRupT #UpdateAtNoon #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/hVOaSbjzW1 — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) August 31, 2026

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Mojapele has dismissed claims that the flight was risky.

“Everything that you have seen, there is something that was well planned, coordinated, approved and given the thumbs-up from all the legal authorities that control the aviation space within the South African borders. And there is absolutely nothing wrong that has happened there. And the South African Civil Aviation Authority has not said anything in terms of whether there was a contravention on what has been approved and what has been displayed on the day.”

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