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Mohai not correct choice for PIC board chairperson position: DA

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Monitoring, Planning and Evaluation Seiso Mohai addresses an event.
  • Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Monitoring, Planning and Evaluation Seiso Mohai addresses an event.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@DpmeOfficial
Abongwe Kobokana

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it does not believe Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Monitoring, Planning and Evaluation Seiso Mohai was the only one available to occupy the position of Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board chairperson.

Seiso is succeeding the Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo, who together with several board members resigned last week.

DA MP serving in the Standing Committee on Finance, Andrew Bateman says, ” The difficult thing about choosing a chairperson for the PIC is that the act prescribes that the chairperson must be a deputy minister from the economic cluster and that creates a very small pool to chose from.”

“I am not sure if he was the correct choice, I would have favoured (Deputy Finance Minister) Ashor Sarupen, but what was encouraging about this morning (Friday) announcement is that the minister will report on the Mpati Commission reforms and in particular has made a commitment to seeing that those reforms are carried through.”

Bateman adds, “One of those reforms was the recommendation that the chairperson should be an independent person who has the necessary expertise in pension funds investments, risk management, corporate governance and so on.”

VIDEO | Seiso Mohai appointed PIC board chairperson:

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