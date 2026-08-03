Mogotsi to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court

Alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi is set to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning after losing his third bid for bail.

Mogotsi is facing charges of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly faking his attempted assassination; he allegedly shot at his own car in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in November 2025.

His legal team is expected to consult with him on video footage the state says links him to the alleged incident, before the court decides on the next step.

The defence says that the footage does not imply what the state alleges.

During the last appearance, the defence had complained that it was not able to consult with Mogotsi in prison because those devices were not allowed inside prison.

The court then allowed that during this court appearance, his lawyers could consult with him on the footage.