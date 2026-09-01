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Mogotsi expected to take the stand after alleged escape plot

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi seen in court on June 22, 2026.
  • North West businessman Brown Mogotsi seen in court on June 22, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @Chriseldalewis
SABC News

Alleged political fixer, Brown Mogotsi is expected to take the stand in his fourth bail application at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested shortly after testifying at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

Mogotsi is expected to respond to allegations by the state that he was planning to escape from the court holding cells while disguised in a Correctional Services uniform.

The court is also expected to receive a report from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) into the alleged escape plot.

Mogotsi, who is based in the North West, is facing charges including lying under oath, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm. –Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

VIDEO | Mogotsi accused of planning escape

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