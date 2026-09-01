Mogotsi accuses investigating officer of being ‘personal, desperate’

Self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi has accused the investigating officer of becoming very personal and desperate in his efforts to keep him behind bars.

Mogotsi took the stand to respond to the alleged escape from custody in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

He claims that on the day of his arrest, the officer received what he describes as a ‘congratulatory call’ after he was taken into custody.

He says the circumstances surrounding his arrest, including the seizure of his cellphone and the media arriving at the scene, form part of his concerns about the investigating officer’s conduct.

Mogotsi maintains that the state’s allegations against him are being exaggerated and should be properly tested during trial.

“What is plotted beyond proportions inevitably collapses. The tricks and lies of the investigating officer have reached the ceiling, and he has now become very personal and desperate.”

Meanwhile, Mogotsi has challenged the video evidence by the state which allegedly proves that he staged his own attempted assassination.

Mogotsi says he has watched the three video clips handed to his legal team, but insists that he does not appear in any of them.

He argues that the authenticity and interpretation of the footage should be tested at trial rather than being used to determine whether he should be granted bail.

“As I’m sitting here, your worship, I can confirm I saw the footage. It’s in three clips. Brown Mogotsi does not appear in the footage. Not even my shadow. And unfortunately, speaking under oath, your worship, I have even given my legal team permission to share this footage to the media. It will be incumbent upon them if it is legally correct, but I have given them permission.”

Today’s court proceedings in the report below:

-Report by Culvin Mabasa