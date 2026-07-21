Mogale City mayor reshuffles mayoral committee

The Executive Mayor of Mogale City on Gauteng’s west rand, Lucky Sele, has reshuffled his mayoral committee in a move that he says is aimed at strengthening service delivery and improving governance.

Councillor Cynthia Mankazana takes over the Human Settlements and Real Estate portfolio, councillor Merriam Mogoje has been appointed as MMC for Infrastructure Development Services, while councillor Peter Modise will now oversee Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Mayoral spokesperson Palesa Molefe says the changes take effect from today.

“This reshuffle is intended to strengthen the collective work of the Mayoral Committee, improve coordination across key service delivery functions and position the municipality to accelerate the implementation of Council’s developmental agenda. The remainder of the Mayoral Committee remain in their respective portfolios with no changes to their responsibilities.”