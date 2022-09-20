Workers affiliated to trade union the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) at the Mogalakwena local municipality in Mokopane Limpopo have shut down the municipality. They are demanding that the newly appointed municipal manager Morris Maluleka must vacate the office on Tuesday following a high court ruling.

The Polokwane High Court last week ruled that Maluleka’s appointment be set aside and the position be re-advertised within 14 days.

The court said the panel which selected candidates for the municipal manager’s position was not properly constituted. Samwu local chairperson Levycent Chipana says they have resolved to down tools until Maluleka leaves the municipality.

‘We cannot afford as workers to have a manager who was actually not correctly appointed to be part of us. Workers are demanding that the municipal manager must go home as per the decision of the court because now is the 14th if not the 16th day”.

The municipal council is expected to hold a sitting later on Tuesday to decide on whether to appeal the court judgment or not.

Situation monitored

Meanwhile, police and private security officers have been deployed to monitor the situation at the municipality ahead of the council sitting.

The Mogalakwena municipality had other issues earlier in June, whereby they were faced with a high salary bill which was putting tremendous pressure on the municipal coffers.

A few years ago the municipality appointed 400 workers without following proper procedures.

Mogalakwena municipality concluding a head count of workers: