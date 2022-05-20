A memorial service for former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane will be held in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Moerane died on Wednesday after he was admitted to the Milpark hospital following a car crash last week.

He had been unconscious since his admission to hospital.

Moerane replaced then Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo who also died in a car crash last year.

He acted in the position until last year’s November Local Government Elections.

On Wednesday, various political parties paid tribute to the former Mayor.

VIDEO | Political parties are paying tribute to the late former mayor of Joburg: