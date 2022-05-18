The family of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has once again expressed sadness and disappointment regarding false reports that he died on Tuesday.

The family announced outside the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, that Moerane passed away on Wednesday evening.

He was involved in a car crash last week when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg. Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unclear.

Family confirms the passing of the former Mayor Mpho Moerane:

Family spokesperson Mike Maile says “It was very sad and unfortunate what is happening, I do not wish it upon any other person and I hope the abuse of social media stops because you hurt people.

“You can not post and repost unverified information. Before posting stop and ask yourself, is it worth being posted. Has it been verified, could it be hurtful to someone else?”

The family says details of his funeral are yet to be finalised. Moerane was also vying to become the ANC Regional Chairperson in their elective conference billed for later this month. Maile says he passed away in the presence of his family.

Herman Mashaba pays tribute to the late former mayor:

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe pays tribute: