The Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse has described the later former Mayor Mpho Moerane as a man of integrity.

Moerane passed on at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday evening after succumbing to injuries sustained following a motor vehicle accident that happened last week.

He is the second Johannesburg Mayor to die in a car accident following the death of his predecessor, Jolidee Matongo, last year.

The late Geoff Makhubo died in office as Johannesburg Mayor in July 2021 as a result of COVID-19-related complications.

Phalatse says she has fond memories of Moerane.

“Yeah, no personally, it’s not been an easy time. Well, Mpho was very easy to campaign against. I mean, we had a mutual friend in the former Mayor who passed away, Jolidee Matongo, and I believe that that gave us the right foundation to campaign in a very civil manner. So, yes we were hard towards each other when we needed to be but that was all done in a very civil manner. We could still laugh about it afterward. So, I really enjoyed campaigning against Moerane. We joked about where we would be at the end of the election.”

EFF remembers Moerane

The regional leader of the EFF in Johannesburg, Sepetlele Raseruthe, says Moerane will be remembered for his strong leadership qualities by the party.

“Comrade Moerane was my colleague. I worked very closely with Mpho and, he was approachable, he was very humble and he was a good listener. As the Economic Freedom Fighters we worked with him, he listened to us when we were proposing issues to him as party leader and he was willing to deliver for the city of Johannesburg, always willing to go the extra mile,” said Raseruthe who went on to send condolences to the family of the deceased mayor.

ActionSA conveys condolences

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also expressed his condolences to Moerane’s family as well as to the ANC, remarking on the devastation of losing three mayors in the space of one year.

Good reports on Moerane

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe praised Moerane saying that his party always received good reports about the former Mayor from the people he served in Johannesburg

“People were grateful that they had a leader who cares for them, who was not just enjoying a good job but one who cared,” added Meshoe.