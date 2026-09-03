Modjadji royal family battle back in Pretoria High Court

The Modjadji Royal family court battle is expected to be back in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The Balobedu royal family is accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of taking instructions from a royal council and individuals with no legal basis or ties to the royal family.

This comes after President Ramaphosa issued a certificate of recognition to Queen Masalanabo Modjadji the seventh as the Balobedu monarch in December 2024.

The family has approached the High Court asking for the court to set aside Ramaphosa’s decision.

They want the queen’s brother as the Balobedu Monarch.

Royal Family representative, Advocate Henk Havenga, asked the court to oversee the setting up of a committee to look into the matter.

“We list the issues on which this investigative committee must decide, whether the identification of the 3rd respondent as successor in 2015 was done in accordance with customary law, whether the identification of the 2nd applicant, as king of the Balobedu, by the family, was done in, customary laws and customs, which of the 2 candidates should be identified as king or queen, whether a new election should be held, or a new identification should be made by the majority royal family, of who should be recognised as king or queen of the Balobedu.”