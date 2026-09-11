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Modi says BRICS must reduce trade barriers

  • FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says BRICS must reduce trade barriers and create more opportunities for businesses, startups and small enterprises across member states.

Speaking at the opening of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Modi said India has launched new cooperation initiatives in agriculture, health, skills and innovation to improve access to markets and finance.

He also emphasised the importance of secure sea routes, freedom of navigation and empowering women entrepreneurs through the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance.

Modi says, “So could you support each year 100 BRICS startups to help them expand to other BRICS markets? Could we foster 1 000 new partnerships between our businesses, and indeed we should review our progress on these three parameters every year”

 

 

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