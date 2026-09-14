Modack trial continues in Cape Town

The trial of alleged underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack and 14 others is expected to continue at the Western Cape High Court.

Last week, the court heard the testimony of accused number 10, Yannick Adonis, who was being cross-examined by co-accused Ashley Tabisher, a former Anti-Gang Unit officer.

Adonis denied making a sworn statement purporting that he received instructions from Modack to kill the late Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear.

The court also heard that the accused was instructed to find people to throw a hand grenade at Kinnear’s house in 2019.

Modack and his 14 co-accused are on trial facing a slew of charges, including money laundering, running a criminal enterprise and the murder of Kinnear in September 2020.