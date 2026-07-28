Modack directed Poole in Hawks official father’s murder: State

The state prosecutor in the trial of alleged underworld crime boss, Nafiz Modack, has argued that the third accused, Ziyaad Poole, acted on the instructions of Modack to facilitate the murder of the father of a Hawks official.

Poole continued to face tough questions under cross-examination in the Cape Town High Court regarding his relationship with Modack and the payments he allegedly received from a company called Empire Investment Cars.

The pair, along with 13 others, are on trial facing more than 100 charges, including the failed assassination attempt on Cape Town criminal lawyer, William Booth, and the 2020 murder of the late Anti-Gang Unit Detective, Charl Kinnear.

State prosecutor, Greg Wolmarans, has presented evidence that shows that Ziyaad Poole received a payment of R5000 from Empire Investment Cars after the murder of Charl Kinnear in 2020.

The state has argued that Empire Investment Cars was used as a criminal enterprise to launder money and that Modack was the mastermind behind it.

Financial records obtained by the state also show that Poole made a cash deposit of R9 800 from an ATM in Woodstock, on the 10th of July 2019, a day after the killing of Nicolaas Heerschap, the father of former Hawks Warrant Officer, Nico Heerschap.

Nicolaas Heerschap was shot and killed in his driveway in Melkbosstrand in July 2019.

At the time of his murder, his son was investigating Modack in connection with commercial crimes.

Wolmarans has argued that the cash deposit was a payment to the TWS gang for the murder of Heerschap. He has further submitted that Modack complimented Poole for a job well done after the murder, during a meeting at a certain garage in Cape Town with a man known as Mr A.

The case continues.

By Andile Mbanjwa