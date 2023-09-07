A suspected robber met a gruesome end at the hands of a mob in Mafefe-Maredi village, situated outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, while other members of the alleged robbery gang managed to escape the enraged crowd. Additionally, two vehicles linked to the suspects were set ablaze during the violent incident.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the area, the mob reportedly tracked down the suspected robbers, who had broken into a shop in Ga-Mampa village. The thieves are believed to have stolen an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, a television set, and groceries during the burglary.

SAPS spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that the police are currently investigating multiple cases connected to the incident, including robbery.

Ledwaba explained, “According to the information received, the mob spotted one of the vehicles, a Corsa light delivery vehicle, and cornered the suspects who abandoned their vehicle and fled to a nearby mountainous area.”

“One suspect was caught and subjected to a violent attack with a sharp object, resulting in his death. Additionally, the vehicle was set alight. Upon police arrival at the scene, they found that the crowd had already dispersed, and the 35-year-old deceased had sustained multiple injuries,” Ledwaba added.

Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the robbery.

Story by: Ntwanono Vuma