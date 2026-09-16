Mncwabe calls for reintegration of refugees moved to Lindela

KwaZulu-Natal Home Affairs Manager Cyril Mncwabe says he would still like to see refugees who have opted to move from Durban to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Gauteng eventually reintegrated into communities.

He says more than 270 people who had been staying outside a Durban Home Affairs office for the past four months left in five buses on Tuesday morning.

Mncwabe says four people changed their minds at the last minute and opted to stay in Durban. A woman whose child is too sick to travel could not leave either.

Mncwabe says anyone with asylum seeker or refugee status can still go to the offices.

“So what we are promoting is reintegration. In an instance somebody gets to Lindela and when he is there or she is there in Lindela and becomes frustrated maybe by the slow progress on our side, that person have every right to say now I have since found a family I can live with, and they will be free to leave and just go and live with that family. Not necessarily for them to come back to KZN; anywhere they can find some space and peace,” Mncwabe says.